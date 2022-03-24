‘I will chase away all NGOs stepping outside their mandate’ – Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made a chilling threat against Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO’s) in Zimbabwe saying he will “chase away those stepping outside their mandate”.

Mnangagwa expressed these sentiments on Wednesday while addressing a Zanu-PF rally in Chitungwiza ahead of Saturday’s by-election.

His administration has since gazetted the Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Amendment Bill which seeks to amend the Private Voluntary Organizations Act [Chapter 17:05].

It will equip the government with legal tools to control and ultimately silence civil society organisations.

Against this background, Mnangagwa told his supporters: “We reject violence. We want peace. I will chase away all NGOs stepping outside their mandate”.

He also pointed a middle finger to sanctions imposed by Western countries to force the Zanu PF regime to respect human rights and end corruption.

“We won’t bury our head in the sand because of sanctions. Tichasimudzira nyika yedu nevhu vedu.

“They have nothing to offer except empty promises. We accept the country has challenges, but we will build it bit by bit. We will build our country Zimbabwe, brick upon brick.”

Political activist Pride Mkono said Mnangagwa’s threats were part of his long term plan to close the democratic space ahead of the 2023 elections.

“This is why he is putting the PVO bill. It is meant to close the democratic space ahead of 2023 elections,” he said.