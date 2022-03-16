CAPS United striker Manondo vows; ‘we want a win against Bosso’

CAPS United striker William Manondo expects his side to overcome their bitter rivals Highlanders FC in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (CLPSL) encounter slated for this coming weekend in Harare.

The battle of cities between the Harare giants, Makepekepe and the Bulawayo giants, Bosso will take place on Sunday afternoon at the National Sports Stadium.

The kick off time is 3pm.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, the free scoring Manondo said he is yearning for nothing but a victory against Bosso on Sunday.

Nonetheless, the premier league man of the moment also predicted a tough encounter versus the Bulawayo based former championship winners.

“It’s not going to be an easy match on Sunday, we all know when giant clubs play each other it’s always a tough game,” the ex-Harare City player said.

He added: “They are a very good side with experienced players but we need to win come Sunday. We just need to go out there with a winning mentality, apply and put into practice everything that the coaches will instruct us to do in training this week as we continue to prepare ourselves for the big match.”

Manondo, 30, who at the moment is the CLPSL leading top scorer having found the back of the net six times from seven games also highlighted that he is hoping to continue with his scoring prowess.

“Scoring six goals in the opening seven games of the season I think it’s a good start for me because as a striker my job is to score and obviously it’s also my coaches’ and fan’s expectations. So I hope to continue scoring more goals.”

Nicknamed “Mr Chibuku” by his former teammates during his days at Harare City because he is the Chibuku Super Cup record goalscorer, the talismanic striker revealed his mid season target.

“Initially, as I said before my target for this season is to score at least 20 goals, but the mid season target is 10 goals. I give a lot of thanks to my coaches and also my teammates who are helping me to become a better player each day, also not forgetting all the supporters who rally behind us everyday even in tough times.”

Sunday’s match will see both coaches Lloyd Chitembwe and his counterpart Mandla Mpofu looking forward to continue with their team’s resurgence after they all produced positive results over this past weekend.

Makepekepe registered their second successive win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Bulawayo City at Barbourfields (BF) Stadium on Saturday afternoon courtesy of Manondo’s solitary strike.

Whilst Bosso who had a single win in six games taught the Students, Herentals FC a tough lesson, thumping them 4-0 at the same venue (BF) to register their second win in the ongoing season. Nehanda Radio