‘I’m coming for corrupt Tagwirei’ – Biti eyes bouncing back in Parliament

Former chairperson of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tendai Biti is determined to further expose massive corruption orchestrated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ally Kudakwashe Tagwirei and other cartels in Zimbabwe.

In a recent interview with Open Parly, the aspiring Harare East legislator said Tagwirei was behind his recall from Parliament in March last year.

“The reason I was fired is because of the work I was doing against Kudakwashe Tagwirei. Tagwirei is essentially the person who fired me,” Biti said.

“We have unfinished business around corruption.

“Whether they take me back to the accounts committee, I don’t know and I don’t care. What I know is that we are going back to finish the unfinished work of fighting corruption.

“We are coming for you Kuda Tagwirei, Ken Sharpe, Billy Rautenbach and all the cartels. We will be fighting corruption.”

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president was recalled after taking to task the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) over allegations it awarded a US$250 million tender to Sakunda Holdings for the installation of the 200MW Dema Diesel Power Plant in violation of the country’s procurement procedures.

While chairing the PAC, Biti summoned ZESA executive chairperson Sydney Gata to explain to Parliament how a company owned by shadowy businessman Tagwirei had been awarded the deal without going to tender.

Before his recall, Biti was not giving Tagwirei and his Sakunda Holdings any rest while demanding he accounts for billions worth of taxpayers’ money funneled through the businessman’s companies.

In 2019, during parliamentary hearings, it emerged US$3 billion under Command Agriculture scheme was unaccounted for by the Agriculture ministry as was reported by the Auditor General.

Biti is hopeful that he will win the Harare East parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-elections scheduled for March 26. Nehanda Radio