‘The door is open,’ Kaindu opens up on a possible return to Bosso

Former Highlanders FC head coach Kelvin Kaindu has expressed his willingness to have a second dance with the Bulawayo based premier league giants.

The 44-year-old Zambian international gaffer who left Bosso eight years ago said he won’t turn down the offer if the club considers re-appointing him.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio on Monday, Kaindu indicated that the door for a Bosso re-union is open.

Asked on whether he is contemplating taking charge of the premier league outfit once again in the future, Kaindu said:

“I think like anybody else the door to return is open I am sure,” the former Triangle FC head coach revealed.

The Zambian international once had a remarkable stint at the helm of Amahlolanyama after joining them in 2011.

In 2012, he guided them to the longest league unbeaten run record in the modern premiership, after his team played up to matchday 23 without tasting defeat.

He also led Bosso twice to second place in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

However, he lost the championship to Harare giants Dynamos FC on both occasions due to a superior goal difference, having been tied on points in two successive seasons.

Albeit, neither the unbeaten run record or the second place finish could help him spare his job in 2014.

He ‘forcibly’ handed in his resignation to quit the club when his side had lost 3-1 to ZPC Kariba, a defeat that left Bosso’s chances to lift the title very narrow.

The situation that led him to leave the club was intensified by the fans who had had enough of his several failed attempts to win the prestigious league title for the oldest club in the country.

The club’s faithful expected him to end their title drought which to date has stretched up to of 16 years now as they last won the championship in 2006 with Methembe Ndlovu as their head coach.

Ironically, the club supporters were calling for his sacking as they couldn’t bear the weight of witnessing their team lose the championship twice in a row to their all time bitter rivals Dynamos.

At that moment, DeMbare who were under the watchful eye of Callisto Pasuwa won four successive league titles from 2011 to 2014.

Meanwhile, the Zambian tactician who has six years of coaching experience in Zimbabwe has also coached Zambian club Nkana FC before he was reportedly placed on forced leave last year in April.

He was then roped in by another Zambian topflight side Zanaco FC who later appointed him mid year 2021 thats where he is presently steering the ship. Nehanda Radio