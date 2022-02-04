Chiredzi woman drowns as she takes mother-in-law to hospital

By Increase Gumbo | Masvingo Mirror |

The Government’s failure to take decisive action and build a bridge across Runde River in Chiredzi has seen another woman drowning on Tuesday morning as she was taking her sick mother-in-law to hospital.

Several lives are lost every rainy season as Chiredzi residents try to connect between Chiredzi South and the town of Chiredzi across the flooded river. Depending on the amount of rains received, Chiredzi South residents can spend up to three months disconnected from hospitals and other major services available only in Chiredzi Town.

Sources told The Mirror that Emely Chinjele (31) of Mashayile Village boarded a home-made canoe with her mother-in-law Mary Matambandiro (53), the owner of the boat and three other people in a bid to cross the flooded river on her way to Chiredzi District Hospital.

The boat hit a wave at Makhosiya crossing point about 15 metres from the bank and it capsized. Onias Mashayile, one of passengers managed to rescue all the other passengers but Chinjele went missing.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Kudakwashe Dehwa confirmed the incident and said Chinjele is still missing.

The owner of the boat was identified as Talent Karehwa (21).

The case was reported at Chambuta Police Base and a search was conducted to no avail.

The chairperson of the Civil Protection Unit, Lovemore Chisema expressed concern at the number of people who lose their lives while trying to Cross the flooded Runde River. He said that a team will be dispatched to go and monitor the situation at the river.

“We are dispatching a team next week to monitor the situation until the floods subside,” said Chisema.