Chikomba headmaster pays $300 000 for dating married woman

By Sydney Mubaiwa | Masvingo Mirror |

Brighton Makaudze, the head of Riversdale Secondary School in Chikomba has been ordered to pay $300 000 damages for dating Chiedza Muusha, a married woman, The Mirror can reveal.

The husband, Gift Muusha who stays in South Africa was told of the relationship by his children who attend Riversdale School. Makaudze would sleep at the plaintiff’s home and in the matrimonial bed, according to the children.

The lawsuit was heard by Mvuma Magistrate Tatenda Makwanya on Friday last week.

The Mirror also attended the court session.

Muusha who got evidence after demanding to see his wife’s phone wanted $3 million for loss of consortium and contumelia but Makwanya however, reduced the order to $300 000. The sexually explicit messages in the phone shocked Gift Muusha, the court heard.

Muusha said he is divorcing his wife. The wife has since the discovery of the affair refused her husband sex, the magistrate also heard.

According to papers filed by Maseko Law Chambers, Makaudze was aware that Chiedza Muusha was married under Chapter 5:11 of the Marriage Act.

The court papers indicate Gift Muusha was told of the relationship by his children.

“He confronted the parties but were not remorseful at all,” reads part of the papers filed by the lawyers at the court.

The court was also told that, due to the extramarital affair, the plaintiff was divorcing his wife.

“The plaintiff’s wife ,as a result of the affair has been neglecting his wifely duties as she no longer cares for the plaintiff and the family.

“The plaintiff has been and is still being denied his conjugal rights as a result of the development and his children have also suffered humiliation as the defendant happens to be their headmaster,” reads the court papers.