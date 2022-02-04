Machete wielding Mashurugwi disrupt Zanu PF meeting

By Alvina Chiwanika | Masvingo Mirror |

A Zanu PF inter-district meeting had to be abandoned at Tongogara Growth Point on Saturday after scores of machete-wielding Mashurugwi allegedly hired by an MP became rowdy and disrupted speakers.

The Mashurugwi who came in busses sang songs in praise of Shurugwi North MP Robson Nyathi who was the provincial vice chairperson and lost in the elections held last December to Charles Ndondo.

The gang only paid attention when Nyathi spoke but booed anyone else who took to the podium. This went on from around 1pm until the meeting was stopped at 4pm.

Nyathi refuted allegations that he was behind the gang when called for a comment by The Mirror. He said these were only people who were disgruntled because he was rigged out of office.

“These are people who are not happy that I was rigged. I didn’t send them,” said Nyathi.

Central Committee Member Emmanuel Fundira expressed disgust at the behavior and said there were proper channels to be followed by members of the party if they had grievances.

Zanu PF Midlands chairman Larry Mavima said that he was not aware of the disturbances when contacted for a comment by The Mirror.

“I was not at the meeting and I am yet to receive the information. No one has called to brief me about such developments,” said Mavima.

The secretary for youth in the DCC Newton Mukunzwe warned whoever sent the gang to stop or face consequences.

He said such behavior will not win the party people’s hearts.

“This is very frustrating. Imagine I drove all the way from Tokwe only to witness and witness this nonsense. These are people who are fighting to protect their mining claims, this is personal. And as a party are readying ourselves for 2023 with such kind of behavior. We will obviously lose the elections,” said a senior member who requested anonymity.