Self-styled prophet flees with US$2 600 he was meant to pray for

By Increase Gumbo | Masvingo Mirror |

A man from Lyonnais in Chiredzi who believes a lot in prophets and miracles is counting his losses after a self-styled prophet who was cleansing his US$2 600 so that it would not be stolen suddenly took to his heels with the cash on Thursday.

Tapiwa Marasha who spoke to The Mirror said that the money was part of proceeds from his father’s car which he had sold.

Marasha said he reported the matter to Police but Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was yet to get the report.

Marasha said that on the fateful day he went to Madzibaba Dhayi’s shrine near Marinda court for prayers at around 5pm and this was a few days after he had sold his father’s car.

Dhayi told him that the money which he kept at home will be stolen just like the other money which was stolen from him before and he said that this was a prophecy.

“I was at the shrine with five other congregants who had also come for prayers and Madzibaba Dhayi picked me out and asked me if I once lost money to thieves and I said yes I did. He then declared that I was going to lose any money that was currently at home and I should bring it for cleansing to avoid theft.

“I rushed home and brought US$2 600 which was wrapped in a plastic bag at around 7 pm and I found only a few congregants left.

“I asked them to wait for me as Madzibaba prays for my money but they said they had to rush home since it was getting late,” said Marasha.

Dhayi ordered Marasha to put the money in the clay pot “mbiya” and he gave him one stick which he told him to bury a few metres away from where the money was.

“When I placed the money in the clay pot, Madzibaba ordered me to bury the stick a few metres in front of the clay pot. When I was a few metres, I heard some movements only to look back and see Madzibaba Dhayi running away with my money,” said Marasha.

He reported the matter at Lyonnais Police Base.

In 2019, another woman was left counting her loses after a Harare based self styled prophet who had come to Chiredzi disappeared with the woman’s money after he ordered her to bring the money for cleansing.