Knee ligaments left as crocodile eats Zvishavane woman near Ngezi River

By Sydney Ncube | Masvingo Mirror |

The only evidence left that Sarafina Svondo (56) could be dead are her suspected knee ligaments found after a crocodile attacked and pulled her out of her garden in Ingezi under Chief Mazvihwa in Zvishavane Rural on Monday.

The Mirror is told that the sub aqua unit searched for the body to no avail. The death of Svondo without trace has immensely pained the local community.

Sources told The Mirror that the incident happened at 5pm at Ngezi River.

Svondo’s nephew, Headman Nlaba born Zekia Ncube confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

He said none of Svondo’s remains were found except for the knee ligaments.

Efforts to get a comment from the Police were futile.

Svondo was watering her garden when the crocodile dragged her into the river.

“The now deceased was my aunt and on Monday evening she was dragged by a crocodile into Ngezi River. Yesterday Police sub aqua unit tried to find some of her remains but to no avail its painful that she dies like that”, he said.

Svondo was staying with her two grandchildren who are at primary and secondary level respectively whilst her husband is in Zuderberg in Zvishavane rural.