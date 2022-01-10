Mnangagwa fires Security Minister Ncube for ‘inappropriate conduct’

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired his State Security Minister Owen “Mudha” Ncube “for conduct inappropriate for a Minister of Government.”

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

“The President Cde ED Mnangagwa has in terms of section 340, subsection (1) paragraph (f), as read with section 104, subsection (1) pf the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Owen Ncube from Office of Cabinet Minister with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Minister of Government,” read the statement.

He was appointed State Security Minister in September 2018.

According to sources close to Nehanda Radio, Mnangagwa was disappointed with Ncube when he visited the City of Kwekwe to launch a youth livestock scheme at DCK farm during the weekend.

Thousands of Zanu PF supporters cheered and extolled Ncube more than what they did to the President. It is also alleged that Ncube was causing confusion in “Midlands due to his alleged alliance with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.”

Ncube was extremely close to Mnangagwa before and after his ascension to power. Their relations were also reinforced by the fact that they all come from the Midlands Province.

Ncube is, however, implicated in the often violent illegal mining activities that have seen youth gangs popularly known as MaShurugwi, engage in machete wars over gold that have seen many people killed or injured. Nehanda Radio