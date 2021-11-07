Highlanders in false league start

By Langton Nyakwenda

Highlanders paid the price for their awful defending and were left ruing the absence of veteran keeper Ariel Sibanda when they were punished by a well-drilled Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Sibanda lost his maternal grandfather and received the sad news while the team was en route to Harare. He is reported to have dropped off the team bus and returned to the City of Kings upon being informed of the tragic news.

Ariel was replaced by Future Sibanda, who ended up being the fall guy. He allowed Edgar Mhungu a free header off a free kick by Farai Banda in the seventh minute and the keeper was equally to blame for Rhinos’ second, which was scored by Tawanda Macheke in the 52nd minute.

Macheke rose high and planted his header beyond the reach of Sibanda, once again from another set piece by Banda.

Bosso had a chance to pull one back 10 minutes from time, but substitute Pritchard Mpelele was denied by the impressive Stanley Chakwana.

Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu blamed his keeper and the defence for Bosso’s defeat.

“Negative start, I think,” said Mpofu.

“We were affected by the last minute changes in the goalkeeping department.

“Our first choice keeper Ariel Sibanda lost his grandfather midway through our journey to Harare, and he had to drop off the bus and return to Bulawayo. Maybe as a team we could have avoided those goals if he was available.

“Even our defence should have done better.

“I might not be happy with the result, but we continued with our philosophy of wanting to play. It’s one game down, we have 33 games to go. I think we will do better as a team.”

Black Rhinos coach, Herbert Maruwa, said his team will take each game as it comes, and was naturally elated by the good start to the season.

The gaffer claimed he had done his homework on Highlanders and was aware the side struggled with defending crosses.

“We knew Highlanders are not good at defending crosses and we capitalised on that,” he said.

“First half of the season we need to make sure we pick up points. In the second half of the season it will be difficult because teams will be playing for a cause.

“The league is a marathon so we will take it one game at a time”.

Teams

Black Rhinos: S Chakwana, F Banda, C Kwaramba, G Madhake, L Murape, A Phiri, W Sande, D Marowa (Milanzi 88 mins) V Mhandu, T Macheke (Meleka 70 mins), G Muleya (Chifi 68 mins)

Highlanders: F Sibanda, P Muduhwa, D Mhindirira, R Lunga (B Sibanda 64 mins) N Masuku, G Makaruse (Chikuhwa 46 mins) T Banda (Navaya 81 mins) J Ngodzo (Mpelele 64 mins), C Siamalonga, M Ndlovu, C Ncube. The Sunday News