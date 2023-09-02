Former Warriors assistant coach Lulu linked with Botswana national team job

Former Zimbabwe Warriors assistant coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu is being linked with the Botswana national team top job.

According to the tabloid newspaper B-Metro, Lulu who is currently in charge of Botswana’s top flight league side Sua Flamingoes, is among candidates tipped to coach the Zebras’ senior national team.

“With the Botswana Football Association (BFA) looking forward to hiring a head coach and two assistants, Mpofu is among five mentors that are tipped to take over the coaching job at the Zebras, Botswana’s senior national team,” wrote the publication on Friday.

The former Highlanders and Chicken Inn confirmed the news to B-Metro.

“It’s an honour. I think it’s a development that shows how much people of Botswana appreciate my work here in a short space of time.

“I’m really happy but with our new season set to begin, I remain focused on my job at Sua Flamingoes,” he said.

Mpofu’s first coaching job in Botswana was with Masitaoka FC in 2022 before the club parted ways him early this year.

The former Young Warriors assistant coach was part of the Norman Mapeza led technical team that did duty with the senior national team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January 2022.