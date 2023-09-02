Kelly Khumalo keeping Senzo’s daughter away from Meyiwa family

Sifiso Meyiwa, the brother of slain South African footballer Senzo Meyiwa, has claimed they have not seen his daughter with Kelly Khumalo, Thingo, since he was killed, with the songbird severing ties with the family of her late lover.

In an interview with eNCA, Sifiso said despite many attempts, Khumalo had ignored their attempts to see the daughter of the former Bafana captain.

Thingo was born in March 2014, just seven months before her father would be shot and killed in cold blood at her mother’s family home in Vosloorus, Gauteng.

“We saw her for the first time when Senzo Meyiwa was still alive. Kelly’s mother and Senzo had brought her home. We would love to see her and have a relationship with her,” Sifiso said.

According to Sifiso, whenever Meyiwa’s sister Thingo tried to contact the songbird, she would ignore the phone calls.

“After Senzo died, Nokuthula would contact Kelly, but she would not answer her calls. We also tried contacting them [the Khumalos] with my mother’s older sister but they did want to hear it,” Sifiso said.

Senzo also has an older daughter, Namhla “Nana” Meyiwa whom he has with his widow, Mandisa Meyiwa (nee Mkhize).

The inquest into his murder continues.