Warriors coaches to test each other in Chibuku Cup quarter-final fixture

The duo of Norman Mapeza and Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu who are a part of the current stand-in senior national team coaches, will face-off against each other on Saturday in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final.

The two interim gaffers were roped in by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) last month to replace outcast Zdravko Logarusic who was fired after a streak of poor results, a single win from 14 games.

But, Saturday’s showdown at the Baobab Stadium in Ngezi, Mhondoro will make them rival opponents for a little while.

This is before they work together once again as a tag team for national duty in the coming few days.

The Warriors play their remaining World Cup qualifiers with Bafana Bafana on 11 November in South Africa then their last game against Ethiopia on 14 November.

Mapeza is set to steer the Warriors ship, deputised by Triangle United’s coach Taurai Mangwiro and Bosso’s Mpofu.

But come Saturday afternoon, both Mapeza and Mpofu who are head coaches at their respective clubs FC Platinum and Highlanders FC, will compete to help their clubs through to the Chibuku Cup Semi-Final stage.

Apart from that, it is also interesting to note that the two giant clubs are reigning champions to either one of the domestic league’s cups.

FC Platinum are the holders of the Castle Lager Championship and Highlanders are the defending champions of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Speaking to the media during the pre-match press conference held at the club offices on Thursday mid-morning, Bosso’s Lulu said Platinum are a strong team to play either home, away or even at a neutral venue.

“FC Platinum are a strong side, whether we play them at Barbourfields Stadium or anywhere in the country that does not mean it won’t be tough game.

“Whether we play them home or not that doesn’t matter. We know there are good enough and looking to their success one can tell. There are a team that we can never rely on home advantage,” he said.

However, Mpofu promised to give the Zvishavane based side a hard time on Saturday.

“We want to give the competition and our strategy still remains the same,” the Bosso coach added.

The two teams last met in March 2020 in a Castle Challenge Cup match that was played at BF in March 2020.

Platinum who were under the guidance of then Hendrik Pieter de Jongh won the season opener 2-0 thanks to Silas Songani’s brace.

In other Chibuku Cup quarter-final games, se to be played at the same venue (Baobab) Chicken Inn will play Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday kickoff time 11am.

Then come Sunday Cranborne Bullets plays Harare City before Dynamos FC clash against Black Rhinos.