Kaizer Chiefs edge Orlando Pirates in Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs’ replacement goalkeeper Brandon Peterson was the hero as Amakhosi won the Carling Black Label Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory over Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs started the game well, knocking the ball around confidently and Samir Nurkovic got a half chance on the edge of the area, but his shot was blocked.

Chiefs continued to dominate the ball, while Itumeleng Khune got his first touch on the ball as Fortune Makaringe swung in a cross just too close to the keeper.

Pirates had their first opportunity soon after. A corner kick from Thembinkosi Lorch brushed off the top of Innocent Maela’s head, but the Bucs defender lost balance at a crucial moment.

The next chance also fell the Buccaneers’ way as Wayde Jooste did well to evade the defence, but his shot from a tight angle was easily dealt with by Khune. And then Deon Hotto floated a free-kick into the box where Thulani Hlatshwayo headed just wide as the sides went into the interval all square.

Seven minutes into the second half, Kgaogelo Sekgota came on for Lebohang Lesako while Siphesihle Ndlovu replaced Thabang Monare.

Sekgota almost made the desired impact four minutes after taking to the field when he smashed his shot into the near post but Ofori did expertly well to keep the ball out.

Pirates carved open the Chiefs defence in the 66th minute when Deon Hotto played the one-two with Gabadinho Mhango and got to the byline on the left before squaring into the box for an unmarked Lorch, whose close-range effort was brilliantly saved by the legs of Khune.

Then Sabelo Radebe and Khama Billiat combined with some slick interplay before the ball fell kindly to Radebe again but his left-footed effort across goal brushed the far post.

Amakhosi won a penalty soon afterwards when Radebe’s goalbound effort struck the hand of Ntsikelelo Nyauza. Daniel Cardoso stepped up and struck the penalty towards the bottom left but Richard Ofori guessed right and got down well to make the save.

With 13 minutes left on the clock, Mhango made way for Tebogo Tlolane, Kabelo Dlamini took the place of Lorch and Boitumelo Radiopane came in for Makaringe. Moments earlier, Brandon Peterson had replaced Khune.

The sides could not be separated as the match went to penalties. Peterson saved Pirates’ third and fourth penalties from Nyauza and Jooste respectively as Sekgota put away the decisive penalty to claim the bragging rights.

Confirmed line-ups:

Chiefs: Khune; Mphahlele, Mathoho, Cardoso, Mashiane, Blom, Baccus, Lesako, Radebe, Nurković, Billiat

Subs: Petersen; Parker, Hlanti, Nange, Sekgota, Alexander, Dube

Pirates: Ofori, Hlatshwayo, Maela, Jooste, Nyauza, Lorch, Motshwari, Hotto, Makaringe, Monare, Mhango.

Subs: Mpontshane, Sandilands, Sesane, Mntambo, Makgaka, Tshobeni, Zungu, Bophela, Cwinyane, Radiopane, Shandu, Mgonyama. KickOff