Musona in big bucks move

By Kevin Mapasure | NewsDay |

Warriors captain Knowledge Musona, who at 31 is now in the twilight of his career, has started to prepare for life after the pitch by choosing the lucrative Saudi Arabian top flight league ahead of Europe.

Musona signed for Al Tai after his agent Mike Makaab had revealed that the player was wanted by two clubs in Belgium while there was also interest from South Africa’s top three sides, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Sundowns.

His latest move was announced by Anderlecht on their website on Monday.

“Knowledge Musona will play for Al-Tai FC next season,” Anderlecht said.

“Musona came over from Oostende in 2019. The last year and a half, he was loaned to KAS Eupen, where he played 33 games and scored nine times. Now he moves to Al-Tai FC, which just got promoted [from] the MBS League in Saudi Arabia. Sporting wishes Knowledge all the best for the rest of his career. Good luck, Knowledge.”

Musona himself also confirmed his latest move with a post that was released by his new club.

“I can confirm that I have signed an offer from Al Tai of Saudi Arabia,” he said in the short message.

The move ends speculation about his future, but it is a move that is likely to be his last big contract.

Makaab last week told the South African media that Musona was on demand.

“He’s going back to Anderlecht, he’s being asked to join the first week of July for training, he has a one-year contract left with them,” Makaab told KickOff.com.

“I’m not sure if he will be part of the squad, we’ll have to see how things unfold. The intention is to wait and see what Anderlecht want to do. There might be interest in South Africa, in the Middle East, could be interest in China and certain parts of Europe.”

He stressed that the South African clubs were unlikely to afford the attacker.

It seemed Anderlecht were keen to get Musona off their payroll as he was fetching almost €1 million per year.

He had fallen out of favour at the club and spent last season on loan at AS Eupen, having previously been frozen out.