Robbers torture businessman

Five armed robbers raided the home of a 72-year-old Mutoko businessman and used an electric iron to burn his backside in a bid to force him to surrender cash and other valuables.

The businessman and his wife (67) were also attacked with logs by the robbers on April 13, who eventually got away with US$140 and various electrical gadgets, groceries and clothes.

Police have since arrested the suspects in Chitungwiza and they are Lavrage Chigagure (34), Faro Maronda (44), Willot Kapikinyu (39), Godwin Mutahwani (23) and John Munemo (41).

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson, Detective Inspector Portia Chinho, yesterday confirmed the arrest.

“On 13 April 2021, at around 1900 hours, the five accused persons proceeded to Mutoko where they broke into the complainant’s homestead. They tied the complainants who are husband and wife aged 72 and 67 years respectively. They severely assaulted the complainants using some logs,” she said.

“They took the husband to his bedroom where they connected an electric iron and burnt his backside. He sustained serious burns. The complainant’s wife handed over US$140 to them at the same time begging them to leave her husband. They ransacked the house and stole various properties, which include electric gadgets, groceries and clothes. The accused persons went away.”

Det Insp Chinho said police from CID Chitungwiza recently got information that about the suspects in the case and arrested them, before recovering some of the stolen goods. The suspects appeared at Mutoko Magistrates Court on April 16 where they were remanded in custody. The Herald