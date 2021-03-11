Former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira dies after “sustaining injuries from robbery”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Showbiz |

Former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira who acted as Vimbai Jari in the soap has died after sustaining injuries “on her chest area, rib cage and back” during a robbery on Monday.

The South Africa based Zimbabwean actress, model and film producer was 38 years old.

Her brother Juan Nhira confirmed her death in South Africa.

“She sustained injuries on her chest area, rib cage and back during a robbery on Monday afternoon in Bedford view South Africa. She was only 38 years of age,” he said

Comedian Madam Boss, real name Tyra Chikocho said she was saddened with Anne’s death.

“Vimbai shuwa amana kah 😭😭😭😭😭

I wished kukuona hangu in real life ma appointments achingo chinja tichipesana 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭vasikana bhooo here. Why nhai ende ndarwadziwa nhai nhai veduwee Kani. Saka Anne Nhira atofa sooo 😭😭😭😭,” she wrote on her microblogging Facebook page.

