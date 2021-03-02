Bank heist duo denied bail

By Mathew Masinge

Bail application for two suspects from whom large amounts were recovered after the foiled ZB Bank US$2, 7 million cash-in-transit heist in January has been dismissed.

The duo of Trymore Chapfika and Charles Chirara had approached the High Court seeking bail pending their trial.

In his ruling, Justice Chitapi ruled that the two failed to discharge their burden.

“The two applicants have failed to discharge the burden to show that it is in the interest of justice to grant them bail.

“Indeed apart from the risk of absconding, the circumstances of the commission of the offence going by the uncontroverted allegations of how the robbery was committed and sharing of proceeds of which large amounts of money were recovered from the applicants and as such possession requiring explanation…

“…the grant of bail to the applicants as matters stand will undermine the objectives of bail and the criminal justice system.

“The grant of bail will in such circumstances lead to the public losing confidence in the bail system,” ruled Justice Chitapi.

He dismissed both applications.

Chapfika and Chirara are among the more than 10 suspects who have been so far arrested in connection with the armed robbery.

Most of the suspects including Tatenda Gadzikwa the alleged mastermind, Tozivepi Chirara and Terrence Matimba are out on bail.

Police last month recovered cars bought by suspects and at least over US$456 000 from the US$2, 7 million that was stolen from a cash-in-transit vehicle en-route to Chinhoyi, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gweru, Gwanda, Zvishavane and Bulawayo.

Eleven suspects have appeared in court in connection with the matter. H-Metro