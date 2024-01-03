Zimdancehall singer Freeman denies hand in Paul Chimbodza robbery

ZimDancehall musician Freeman has denied having played a part in the conspiracy to rob businessman Paul Chimbodza, after it emerged that he is being accused of supplying the armed robbers with the mining mogul’s address.

Freeman, real name Emegy Chizanga, appeared before the CID homicide division on Tuesday to clarify his association with armed robber, Godknows (Godfrey) Machingura, who was gunned down by police last month.

In a warned and cautioned statement that leaked on social media, Freeman denied any knowledge of Paul Muzenge, an armed robber that claimed that he had been privy of the conspiracy to rob Chimbodza.

“I never met with or spoke to Godfrey Machingura or Paul Ernest Muzenge on 25 November 2023 nor supply them with the residential address of one Paul Chimbodza as alleged or at all.

“For the record, I do not even know the said Paul Chimbodza, I have never met with him and have never visited his house.

“I do not even know where he stays and no one gave me his address. I also never met and do not know Paul Ernest Muzenge. I challenge the said Muzenge to prove or produce evidence of such a meeting between himself, Machingura and myself (if at all) on 25 November 2023 as alleged.

Freeman also said that the only person he knew in the entire web was Machingura, a man who he claimed is just a friend.

“I further challenge Muzenge to produce evidence of any call history or text message or WhatsApp message or any other form of communication he or anyone may allege I did to him or Machingura on the said date allegedly giving them Paul Chimbodza’s residential address.

“Such NEVER happened. The only person I knew was Machingura,” he said.

This is not the first time that Freeman has found himself in the crosshairs of law enforcement officers because of his links to armed robbers.

In 2021 he was also questioned by police after a picture of himself and one of the three robbers gunned down during the Chadcombe shoot-out started circulating on social media.

The circulation of the picture and the shooting of the armed robbers came just a few days after Freeman released his album titled “Robbery”.

In the picture, Freeman was with one of the armed robbers, Charles Chirara, hugging behind a parked car.

This prompted detectives from the CID Homicide Section to contact him so that he could clarify the association.