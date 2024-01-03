Bongo Maffin member Stoan Seate hospitalised after third degree burns

Stoan Seate, a member of the legendary South African Kwaito group Bongo Maffin, entered 2024 on a sour note after a gas explosion on New Year’s Eve saw him admitted to hospital with third degree burns.

The musician-cum-actor revealed to his fans on social media that he had found himself on a hospital bed after an explosion that saw his face and arm scorched.

“It was like a gas explosion of some sort. If you can see my lips, nose, and my entire arm I have third-degree burns. I think fire is a destroyer but also a builder. For me the pain was so extreme, I had to take a moment and send a prayer to God,” he said.

Seate, who has been linked to the ruling ANC in the past, said that although he was devastated at the fact that he would be incapacitated during an election year, he was grateful that he was still alive.

“I’ve got many of my homies, many of my family, many of colleagues that no longer feel pain, and we have lost so many people. It’s a beautiful new year.

“I’m doing nothing but big things this year, nothing but massive projects building this country. We are in an election year. This injury is bringing me down because I have to stay at home and heal, but in healing, it’s a time for reflection,” said Seate.

In March last year, Seate, who stars on the hit telenovela The Wife, was forced to apologise to the ANC’s political rival, the EFF, after an inflammatory tweet.

“After a lot of introspection and reflection I’ve realised that my words cut deep…and words do matter. I love my country and my people deeply and I understand that some of my family, my associates and countrymen are EFF members and voters.

“Our country needs unity not all this division. I love you all, even the ones that have been swearing at me, I understand,” he wrote.