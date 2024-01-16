“I am healing” – Bongo Maffin’s Stoan Seate speaks on third degree burns

SOUTH AFRICA – Bongo Maffin musician Stoan Seate says he is healing faster than he anticipated, after a gas explosion on New Year’s Eve left him hospitalised with third degree burns.

The musician-cum-actor revealed to his fans on social media that he had found himself in hospital after an explosion that saw his face and arm scorched.

In a recent post on Instagram, Stoan revealed that he had found a new lease of life after the incident. He thanked fans for supporting him through the ordeal.

“I had to remind myself to stay humble. I’m healing at a rate I did not anticipate. I am thankful. Thank you so much for all the well wishes I’ve been getting. It has worked. I am healing,” he said.

In another post, Stoan said he was grateful for the support he had received from his family during this time.

“I feel so grateful to have my family at this time. Thank you all again for the well wishes. I can’t reply to all the messages, but appreciate each and every one.”

Bongo Maffin is a South African kwaito music group, formed by Zimbabwe-born DJ Jah Seed in Johannesburg in 1996. They released their first studio album, Leaders of D’Gong, followed by The Concerto, Bongolution, and New Construction.

The four-member group consisted of Stoan Seate, Jah Seed, Speedy, and lead vocalist Thandiswa Mazwai, who released her debut solo album, Zabalaza, in 2006, after the group split up.

The group reunited in 2019 and released a new album, From Bongo With Love.