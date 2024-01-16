Unrepentant female drug dealer arrested for the third time in two years

HARARE – An unrepentant Harare female drug dealer has been arrested for the third time in two years on allegations of possessing dangerous drugs, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

In a statement, national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Norah Makwavarara (40) aka Mai Toga was first arrested on February 25, 2023 for unlawful possession of 10X100ml of Benylin Cough Syrup, 9X100ml of Broncleer Cough Syrup, 8X100ml of Adco-Salterpyn Cough Syrup and 3 grams of Crystal Meth.

While she was out on bail, Makwavarara was arrested again on May 6 the same year for unlawful possession of Crystal Meth and was taken to back to the Harare Magistrates Court where she was remanded out of custody to March this year for the continuation of her trial.

She was supposed to appear before the Harare Magistrate Court on August 2 but she did, not and a warrant of arrest was issued against her.

As if that was not enough, on January 13 this year, Makwavarara was arrested again after she was found in possession of 0.053 kg of Crystal Meth with a street value of ZWL5 300 000.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Norah Makwavarara (40) aka Mai Toga and Dexter Muteredhe (34) in two separate incidents in Harare,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“On 13 January 2024 detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare acted on received information and arrested Norah Makwavarara at 13 Narsham Flat along Baines Avenue, Harare for possession of 0.053 kilograms of Crystal Meth with a street value of ZW$5 300 000.00.”

Ass Comm Nyathi said Makwavararas was taken to court on Monday this week where she was remanded in custody to the following day for bail application.

He said on the same day that Makwavarara was picked up, another suspect, Dexter Muteredhe was also arrested at Alban Court, corner Blackstone and Fife Avenue in Harare for unlawful possession of 48 grams of Crystal Meth.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to continue reporting illicit drug activities to the police on national complaints desk number (0242) 703631 or report to any nearest police station,” he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since declared drug and substance abuse a national disaster and appointed an Inter-Ministerial Taskforce headed by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri to deal with the issue scourge. New Ziana