Six prison officers succumb to Covid-19

By Arron Nyamayaro

Six Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service officers have succumbed to Covid-19 since the commencement of national lockdown last year.

Six inmates and two dependents were also not spared as they were among the total 14 deaths recorded with the correctional institution.

Prisons spokesperson Chief Correctional Officer Meya Khanyezi said ZPCS recorded 1137 confirmed cases and among them 403 were officers, 564 inmates and 170 dependents.

The statistics collected from all 46 prisons across the country were released during the voluntary Covid-19 vaccination doses that saw Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu and permanent secretary of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Virginia Mabhiza leading junior and senior officers in being vaccinated in the capital on Monday.

Mabhiza urged people to consider taking the vaccination and shun misconceptions about the vaccine being posted on social media saying prevention is better than cure.

“Let us not be misled by incorrect and malicious information circulating on social media about vaccination,” said Mabhiza.

“There is a lot of misinformation and blatant falsehoods being posted everywhere hence prevention is better than cure.

“Hapana anomanikidzwa; we want to exercise our rights and we have to take the right choices,” she said.

Mabhiza said ZPCS officers, inmates and their children are not spared from Covid-19 urging uniformed forces to lead in receiving the vaccination does to curb the spreading of the pandemic.

A number of frontline workers that included journalists, health personnel and uniformed forces have been getting vaccinated over the past week. H-Metro