Truck drivers in dock for soya beans’ theft

By Paul Pindani

Four drivers and a general hand have appeared in court for stealing soya bean grains from a seed company.

Kanjoro Kamusinga (52), Nherera village, Murehwa, Lammeck Chinyoka(45)11996 Rujeko, Chinhoyi, David Doro (39) Dema Farm, Nyabira, Kindon Zimombe( 43) Shackleton Mine, and Simbi Kazenje (36) 30 council houses, Nyabira appeared before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Tapiwa Banda charged with theft.

The five pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 12 months in jail.

However, Banda suspended three months for good behaviour. Another nine months were suspended on condition of 350 hours of community service.

The complaint is 600 Seed Company represented by Rabson Gato of 278 Samora Machael Avenue, Harare and is a security officer at the company.

Prosecuting, Tendai Tapi told the court that Kamusinga, Chinyoka, Doro and Zimombe were not on duty but they used to sleep in the trucks inside the company premises, while Kazenje would go home after knocking off duty at 4:20pm.

On February 25 2021, at the company, Kamusinga, Chinyoka and Zimombe were found roving around the farm premises.

The accused persons disappeared near the silos when Gato approached them.

He reportedly started moving along the security wall when he noticed some random movement of the drivers as if they had gone into a panicking mode.

The five took sacks from the warehouse with the intention to steal but they were disturbed and left 26x 50kg of Soya beans in their drier. H-Metro