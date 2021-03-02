Businessman robbed of US$60 000

By Paul Pindani

A man who is suspected to be part of an armed gang that robbed a Chinhoyi businessman of about $60 000 has been remanded in custody.

Norest Mubvuma (32) of Crowhill, Harare appeared before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Tapiwa Banda, who remanded him in custody to March 10.

Mubvuma is a suspected member of an armed gang which robbed a Chinhoyi businessman Theod Mhlanga of his US$60 000 cash, an Isuzu KB300 and other goods.

Prosecuting, Tendai Tapi told the court that on January 12 this year, Mubvuma who was in the company of Godfrey Josi, Bruce Muparadzi and one Shadreck and other accomplices who are still at large robbed Mhlanga of his cash, vehicle and other goods at his Mzari low- density suburb.

The court heard that the gang which was armed with two pistols, took three cellphone handsets and a Lenovo laptop before demanding his car keys.

The gang drove off in the truck which was loaded with 25×50 kgs bags of ammonium nitrate fertilizer and later dumped the car and its load along Golden Kopje Mine road. H-Metro