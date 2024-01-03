Freeman questioned by police over multiple links to armed robbers

Zimdancehall musician Freeman has found himself attracting the unwanted attention of law enforcement authorities, with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirming that he had been called in for questioning regarding his links to multiple armed robbers.

Freeman found himself the object of speculation last month after a socialite and music promoter Godknows Machingura, who lived a lavish life and was a well-known friend of Freeman, was gunned down by police in a shootout.

Machingura was one of two individuals believed to be part of a cross-border robbery ring who were killed during an encounter with police last year in December while four others were apprehended following a subsequent shootout at a local guest house.

Pictures of Machingura and Freeman have been shared extensively on social media platforms.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ZRP confirmed that Freeman had been called in for questioning.

“The ZRP confirms that musician Energy Chizanga (34) aka ”Freeman” is currently being interviewed by CID Homicide in connection with ongoing investigations into criminal allegations and association with armed robbery suspects. More details to be availed,” read the statement.

It’s not the first time Freeman has been linked to armed robbers.

There is also another picture of Freeman with one of the three armed robbers gunned down during a shootout with police in Chadcombe in 2021.

Ironically Freeman’s 2021 album is titled ‘Robbery’ and there is a picture him with one of the armed robbers, Charles Chirara, hugging behind a parked car.

This again prompted detectives from the CID Homicide Section to contact him so that he could clarify the associations.