Soul Jah Love declared Liberation Hero

By Bongani Ndlovu

Soul Jah Love has been conferred Liberation Hero status for his immense contribution to the country’s arts sector.

Zanu PF Youth League, through its Harare province requested that Soul Jah Love who died on Tuesday be considered as a liberation hero.

A letter has been circulating on social media by Zanu PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu saying that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred Soul Jah Love, real name Soul Muzavazi Musaka, Liberation Hero status.

“His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu (PF), Cde E.D. Mnangagwa has conferred a Liberation Hero Status to the late Cde Soul Muzavazi Musaka who passed away on 16th February 2021 at Mbuya Dorcus Hospital. The family can be contacted through our Harare Provincial office.

“I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual armaments for his burial and payment of benefits to his family. He is from Harar4e province,” read the letter.

Zanu (PF) acting deputy secretary for youth affairs Cde Tendai Chirau confirmed that the letter was indeed true. The Chronicle