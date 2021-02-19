14 arrested at Pumula Vuzu party

By Bridget Sibanda

Police in Bulawayo have arrested 14 people who attended a Vuzu party in Pumula suburb held in violation of Covid-19 regulations.

Police said they received a tip-off that there was an illegal gathering at the house resulting in the arrests.

“14 suspects were arrested for an unlawful gathering during a National Lockdown which occurred on 13/02/21 in Pumula North, Bulawayo after the police received info that there was a Vuzu party at a certain home in the suburb. Investigations are underway,” police wrote on twitter.

Government banned mass gatherings to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Late last month, 12 people, including eight minors were arrested for attending an illegal party in Pumula South suburb. The organiser of the “super-spreader” event, Future Sitoboli (23), left his guests at the mercy of the police as he slipped away when officers raided his home.

When police raided the house, they observed that the participants were drinking alcohol, braaing while they playing loud music.

Since the beginning of the year, there has been a series arrests made by police in Bulawayo as people continue to violate lockdown violations. The Chronicle