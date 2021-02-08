Manhunt for notorious robber on the loose

Police have launched a manhunt for Conwell Kasambarare, one of Zimbabwe’s most wanted armed robbery suspects alleged to be part of Musa Taj Abdul’s criminal gang.

Kasambarare was released last year on bail and is believed to be part of a gang committing a spate of armed robberies countrywide.

His other accomplice, Spicer Takawira, was arrested this week on charges of house housebreaking and theft.

Kasambarare, Takawira together with Leo Mandaza, Godwin Kusikwenyu (34), last known address 11222 Parkridge Kuwadzana, and another one only identified as Chamu, recently committed seven cases of housebreaking and theft in Harare.

Takawira, Musafare Mupanhanga and Kasambarare are also alleged to be part of the gang that raided Mashwede Holdings last year and got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.

They were released from jail on bail pending appeal at the High Court last year and have since gone into hiding.

Police then launched a manhunt for them and other nine suspected robbers, including two ex-police officers. Takawira was arrested this week after he had gone to police for his routine bail conditions set when he was released on bail over other matters.

The arrest came after detectives from CID arrested Takawira’s alleged accomplice, identified as Leo Mandaza (40) of Kuwadzana Extension for a spate of unlawful entry and theft cases.

Mandaza is facing seven counts and he and four accomplices, including Takawira and three others who are still at large, are accused of targeting homes and premises in Highfield, Glen Norah and Workington in Harare.

In one of the cases, the suspects allegedly raided one of the leading service stations in Glen Norah, forced open the storeroom door and stole motor vehicle spares and oils.

The owners reported the matter to the police on the morrow.

Investigations led to the arrest of Mandaza and he led detectives to the recovery of some of the property which included car batteries.

He has since appeared in court and was remanded in custody.

With Mandaza and Takawira in custody, police are now appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Kasambarare, Godwin Kusikwenyu (34) and Chamu.

The arrest also comes after prosecutor Arthur Bosha was arrested last week for consenting to bail for Musafare Mupanhanga, who is suspected to be part of the Musa Taj Abdul’s gang. His arrest came after the CID Homicide filed complaints against him with the Police Anti-Corruption Unit and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit.

Bosha has since appeared in court and was remanded in custody.

Recently, prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema was arrested for consenting to bail for four other suspected armed robbers led by Taj Abdul.

The robbers were re-arrested on fresh charges before they could be released on bail.

In March last year, Mashwede Holdings lost the cash to five workers and nine suspected robbers. The five workers, Mupanhanga and Kasambarare, were then arrested and appeared in court.

Among the five workers were two brothers related to the business owner, while two were security guards. The two robbers were then remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court. The Herald