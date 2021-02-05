Wife stabs hubby

A Harare man is battling for life at Parirenyatwa Hospital after he was severely stabbed several times with a kitchen knife by his wife, who accused him of failing to fend for the family, the court heard yesterday.

Rejoice Marume (35) was not asked to plead to attempted murder charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko.

She was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that on February 2, a misunderstanding ensued between Marume and her husband after she accused him of failing to bring food on the table.

It is alleged that Marume stabbed her husband on the face, back, arm and leg.

In another case in Mwenezi, Taruziva Sithole (37) and Shackmore Dube (26) appeared before Mwenezi resident magistrate Mr Honest Musiiwa facing murder charges for a gory case that has left the community in Mazetese Village shell-shocked.

The two men allegedly connived to kill a six-year-old girl before burning her body beyond recognition after cutting off her genitals for sale in South Africa.

Sithole of Chomutamba Village 3 allegedly connived with his friend Dube of the same village to kill Sithole’s niece, Irene Sithole, before torching her corpse beyond recognition on December 29 last year. Irene’s remains, including a tooth, badly burnt pieces of the skull and ribs, were recovered from where the pair burnt her body.

A traders’ bag commonly known as Shangaan bag was used by Sithole to carry Irene’s corpse from his house where he had brutally killed her by pounding her with a log.

Prosecutor Mr Lyton Katsidzira told the court that Sithole and Dube connived to kill Irene after they were promised a vehicle and lots of money for a juvenile girl body parts by an unknown person in South Africa. The Herald