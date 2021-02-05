City of Kadoma frets over Covid-19 cases

At least 292 people from Kadoma have tested positive for Covid-19 since the upgrading of the national lockdown to Level Four this year, with reports that funeral wakes are contributing to the spiking of infections.

Twenty-five of them have succumbed to the virus in the past month in the city.

Kadoma City’s director of health, Dr Daniel Chirundu, said while the council in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Child Care had been working to arrest the spiralling of infections, common practices at funeral and burial processions were defeating the cause.

“The virus has claimed 25 lives in Kadoma and among them two on Tuesday night,” he said. “We want to urge people to stick to the Government’s directive of maintaining social distance, face masking and sanitising, but this has become a challenge in our city as people are defying the lockdown regulations.

Dr Chirundu said as a countermeasure to the common funeral practices, the council had introduced morticians to help dress the deceased free of charge for those communities. The Herald