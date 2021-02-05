Chiefs star Billiat on the road to recovery

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat is set for a return to the pitch as the club issued an update on his progress as he recovers from injury.

Billiat suffered a leg fracture last month and has since missed his side’s last six DStv Premiership fixtures.

The Zimbabwean international’s initial prognosis meant he would be out for two months, and a progress update from the club has suggested he is well on course in his recovery.

“Three and half weeks into his injury, Khama has started gym exercises and is now out of the boot,” said Chiefs in a statement on social media.

This will be good news to Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, who needs his best players ahead of the AFCON qualifiers next month.

Amakhosi are set to host GladAfrica Championship outfit Richards Bay FC in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 on Sunday (17h00) and have also had Siyabonga Ngezana ruled out of action through suspension.

Coach Gavin Hunt said Ramahlwe Mphahlele continues to struggle in his recovery from a hamstring injury but will undergo a late fitness test 24 hours before the fixture before a decision is made on his return to action.

“Rama is obviously still struggling with his hamstring, so we’re going to have to see. We’ve still got one or two more days. “So, we’ll see how fit he is come Sunday, or more on Saturday than Sunday,” said Hunt in his pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean coach, Kaitano Tembo and his SuperSport United crashed out of the Nedbank Cup, at the first hurdle, after they suffered a 0-1 defeat to TTM yesterday.

Tembo’s side featured his fellow Zimbabweans, Kuda Mahachi and Evans Rusike, who came in as a substitute in the defeat. Former Warriors goalkeeper, Washington Arubi, captained TTM to their shock win over a team which had beaten them twice in their league battles. — Kick-Off/The Herald