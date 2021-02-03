Israel Moyo steps down as Bosso SG citing ‘violation’ of club constitution

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders secretary-general Israel Moyo has stepped down, saying remaining in office is in violation of the club’s constitution, which stipulates that a term for executive committee members is three years.

Moyo’s term and that of chairman Kenneth Mhlophe and committee member Wisdom Mabhena are due to end this Sunday, but the Highlanders board extended their mandate last week after the club was denied a waiver for its members to gather for an annual general meeting on January 31 and elections on Sunday by authorities.

Authorities denied the club’s request on the basis that both events failed to meet the essential services yardstick under the country’s current Level 4 lockdown aimed at combating the rate of Covid-19 infections, and the board therefore resolved that the status quo continues until elections can be held.

Moyo, an emerging businessman with interest in mining supplies, is seeking re-election and will face the challenge of Morgan ‘Gazza’ Dube when the polls are eventually held.

He said he was duty bound to defend the club’s constitution and remaining in office under the board’s pronouncement would be in “violation of the document that ushered me into office”.

In a brief statement, Moyo said while he had not been formally informed about the board’s decision, he strongly believes remaining in his post is tantamount to violating the club’s constitution.

“I have not been formally informed about the decision of the board, but should that happen, I dread to say I believe that would be tantamount to violating the club’s constitution and I cannot go against the document that ushered me into the office. My first duty to the club is to defend the constitution and therefore cannot be complicit in violating it,” Moyo said. The Chronicle.