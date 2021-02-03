Nakamba starts investing wisely

By Grace Chingoma

Zimbabwe international midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba, has begun preparing a business portfolio after he recently opened a state-of-the-art printing and design shop in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Aston Villa midfielder is set to open similar shops in Harare and Bulawayo.

The shop provides printing technology for business stationery, publications, billboards, flyers, banners, vinyl printing and vehicle branding.

According to his close friend, Alvin ‘’Aluvah’’ Zhakata, the midfielder is always talking about Zimbabwean compatriot and business mogul, Strive Masiyiwa, from whom he draws inspiration.

Nakamba admires how “how rich he (Masiyiwa) has become and yet he remains down to earth and is making a difference, not only in Zimbabwe, but the whole continent and the world at large,’’ said Zhakata.

The midfielder, who signed a contract that earns him £55 000 per week with the English club last year, knows a time will come when the huge cash injections will dry up.

“He obviously understands that football, like any sport, cannot be played forever. You get injured or encounter other career-ending circumstances,’’ said Zhakata.

“And, he has learnt from other footballers from the past, who enjoyed the sunshine, and forgot to prepare for life after football, and ended up living not-so-desirable lives.

“He knows if he ends up struggling to make ends meet, the same people who were cheering him, during his finest hour will probably sing the loudest songs, during his fall from grace.

“So, as a focused and disciplined someone, Marvelous is trying to prepare not only for his future, but that of his family.’’

Already, Nakamba has a non-profit making charity organisation, the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation which has, to date, helped over 10 000 children in vulnerable communities around Zimbabwe.

Zhakata said Nakamba wants to set a good example for up-and-coming footballers that one can make it if they are disciplined.

The midfielder will stay put at Villa despite the wild speculation which had been linking him with a move during the January transfer window which closed on Monday.

In the last few months, he had been linked with a move to Turkish side Galatasaray and Spanish top-flight club, Valencia.

There have been claims in the Turkish press Galatasaray were keen on the Zimbabwe international and were proposing a loan move for Nakamba.

Villa striker, Mbwana Samatta, moved to Galatasaray’s rivals Fenerbahce in the summer.

English Premier League sides, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, were also said to be keen on Nakamba amid the speculation frenzy.

However, Villa manager, Dean Smith, has always held out Nakamba remains a big part of his plans.

Sources said Nakamba was never in the equation to move because he is the first choice to provide cover for Brazilian enforcer, Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian could also move in the summer and Smith wants Nakamba to keep learning in the Villa system.

The Zimbabwean will stay on despite the arrival of central midfielder Morgan Sanson, who joined from Marseille, for around £14 million.

Nakamba deputised for the suspended John McGinn, last weekend, and played well against Newcastle United before being replaced by the Scottish international at Burnley.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean defenders, Teenage Hadebe and Alec Mudimu, continued to do well after they were named in the Team of the Week in the top two leagues of Turkish football.

Hadebe was included in the Turkish Super League Best XI after he featured in Yeni Malatyaspor’s goalless league draw against Faith Karagumruk.

Mudimu, who recently moved to second-tier side, Ankaraspor, was also named in the Team of the Week, for the first time.

The defender has played only two games and has helped his side to keep clean sheets in both matches.

The towering duo is expected to be part of the central defence when Zimbabwe conclude their Afcon qualifying campaign against Botswana and Zambia in March.

The Warriors are currently second in Group H with five points.

Group leaders Algeria have since qualified to the finals of the tournament with two rounds of play remaining. The Chronicle.