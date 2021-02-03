2 615 people arrested for violating lockdown regulations

By Mashudu Netsianda

Police have arrested 2 615 people countrywide for unnecessary movements and failure to wear face masks as the ongoing crackdown on violators of level four Covid-19 national lockdown regulations continues.

Out of those, 1 535 people were arrested for unnecessary movements while 633 were nabbed for failure to wear face masks. The arrests were made on Sunday.

President Mnangagwa last week extended the level 4 National Lockdown by another two weeks following a spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga announced the review of the lockdown in a briefing in Harare.

He said the extension has been necessitated by the need to save lives, adding that the President fully appreciates the difficulties which come with the lockdown extension.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said the operation was ongoing.

“The ZRP confirms that 2 615 people were arrested on January 31 for contravening the country’s Covid-19 regulations. One thousand five hundred and thirty-five people were arrested for unnecessary movements while 633 were accounted for in relation to failure to wear face masks,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi warned violators of the 6PM to 6AM curfew, saying those knocking off at 3PM should go home after work.

“Let us all stay safe in order to curb the spread of Covid -19 cases. As police we reiterate that only members of essential services will be allowed passage at roadblocks and other checkpoints after 6PM,” he said.

“Members of the public are implored to plan their movements carefully so that they are not inconvenienced during the curfew period.”

During the lockdown, people are supposed to be confined to their homes and may only leave to buy basic necessities at a supermarket or food retail store, or fuel or gas at a fuel or gas retail outlet, within a radius not exceeding five kilometres or the nearest establishment if those within the radius are closed.

The country has of late witnessed a high number of local infections amid fears that the second wave of the pandemic will be more deadly than the first.

Ass Comm Nyathi also warned anyone breaching the inter-city travel rules that they will be arrested while vehicles used in illegal services will be impounded.

Despite Zupco being the only authorised public transport operator, some pirate kombis and Honda Fit continue to ferry passengers, targeting mostly those who don’t like spending several hours in transport queues.

In Bulawayo police recently launched a crackdown dubbed “Etown udingani” targeting violators of the 6PM to 6AM curfew, among other lockdown regulations.

They impounded 95 vehicles from motorists, including pirate taxis, for defying the level lockdown regulations meant to curb the spread of Covid-19. The Chronicle.