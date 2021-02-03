20 more people succumb to Covid-19

By Mashudu Netsianda

The country has reported 20 more Covid-19 related deaths as the country recorded 266 new cases in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of cases to 33 814

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 258 from 272 on Monday.

Eleven deaths were recorded in Harare, two in Bulawayo, four in Mashonaland East and three in Mashonaland Central. All the 266 new cases are local transmissions.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe now stands at 1 234 while the national recovery rate stands at 79,2 percent.

A total of 2 433 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 6,6 percent.

As of February 1, 2021, at 3PM, there were 148 hospitalised people of which 10 patients were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 79 had mild to moderate symptoms. Fifty-nine had severe symptoms. However, Mater Dei Hospital and Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital l did not report.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the highest number of 107 cases was reported in Harare followed by Mashonaland West with 41 cases.

Bulawayo recorded 28 news cases while Mashonaland East and Masvingo recorded 23 new cases each. Matabeleland North province recorded 19 new infections while Midlands recorded eight new cases. Matabeleland South and Mashonaland Central had six cases new cases each. Manicaland recorded the least number of five cases.

“As of February 2, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 33 814 confirmed cases, 226 794 recoveries and 1 254 deaths,” reads the statement.

“Two hundred and eleven new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 79,2 percent and active case go up to 5 766 today.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 4 880 cases 4 269 recoveries, 423 active cases and 188 deaths. The Chronicle.