Sad news: Greyhound buses ‘closing operations’ – all services end this month

Okay, this one hurts: Greyhound has confirmed that it’ll cease trading in February, and the popular fleet of buses will no longer be in service.

Say it ain’t so! One of South Africa’s most popular methods of public transport has failed to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following almost a year of disrupted services, Greyhound has confirmed that they will close their operations within the next 11 days. All buses are set to be removed from service in February.

Greyhound built a reputation for themselves as one of the premium long-distance coach services in Southern Africa.

Their cross-border operations and domestic routes gave thousands of commuters an affordable method of travel. Unfortunately, within the blink of an eye, their fleet will no longer be of any use.

GREYHOUND BUSES TO CLOSE OPERATIONS – HERE’S WHEN THEY WILL OFFICIALLY STOP RUNNING

The group updated customers about their perilous position on Wednesday. They confirmed that current bus timetables will run right up until their last day of service, on Sunday 14 February. After that, Greyhound is no more. In a double blow for commuters, Citiliner routes are also being pulled from the schedule:

Announcement: Greyhound and Citiliner are closing operations. Services will run until 14 February 2021. Passengers with tickets booked for services after this date will be refunded. For assistance with refunds, contact Call Centre: 087 352 0352 or email: refunds@greyhound.co.za. pic.twitter.com/n6kFJ0uQaO — Greyhound (@GreyhoundRSA) February 3, 2021

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO ‘DEVASTATING’ NEWS

The news has proven to be a bitter pill to swallow for most South Africans – there was an outpouring of grief on Twitter earlier today, and hundreds of comments have already flooded Greyhound’s Facebook page:

Greyhound ceasing operations. This is truly sad. It was my bus of choice as a student traveling between EL and CT. I enjoyed their coffee & biscuits. — Lindz (@Lindz_111) February 3, 2021

Greyhound is discontinuing their services and this is leaving us in a state of disaster. That was the only bus I used to travel. I had so much customer loyalty to them and they returned that with phenomenal quality service. COVID-19 continues to rob us of great things. — Agobakwe Mboweni (@Agobakwe_m) February 3, 2021

