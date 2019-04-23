Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

34 cross border passengers escape death as Greyhound burns to ashes

By Ellen Mlambo | Masvingo Mirror |

BEITBRIDGE – Thirty-four passengers escaped death by a whisker when a Bulawayo bound Greyhound burnt to ashes at around 6am at the 298 km peg along Beitbridge-Bulawayo Road.

34 cross border passengers escape death as Greyhound burns to ashes (Picture by Masvingo Mirror)
No one was hurt but all goods except that which the passengers carried on them was destroyed. Sources said thousands of US$ worth of goods were destroyed.

The bus was coming from South Africa.

Police Office Commanding (dispol) Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident to The Mirror in a telephone interview.

The driver noticed that lights in his dashboard had gone out as he approached the 298 km peg. He checked the rear view mirror and saw flames of fire coming from the engine at the back of the bus.

He stopped the bus and opened the door and all passengers escaped unhurt.

The incident was attended by Beitbridge Traffic duty officers and Vehicle Examination Department (VED).

A fire tender from Beitbridge arrived after the bus had been reduced to a shell.

