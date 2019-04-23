Tempers flare as Matutu, Chamisa square-off at Masvingo elections

By Simbarashe Mtembo and Lethumusa Mabhena | Masvingo Mirror |

MASVINGO – Tempers flared at the MDC Alliance provincial elections held in Masvingo on Monday night when Advocate Tongai Matutu who was disqualified from contesting told party president Nelson Chamisa that the process was a charade.

Matutu who was challenging James Gumbi for the position of provincial chairman was disqualified after it was established that he had not served the party for five years.

Matutu went to Chamisa and angrily said, “iwe ndicho chii chauri kutiitira pano. Vanhu vangu vauya kuzondivhotera nhasi and you say template pano.

“(What is this that you are doing here? How can you start talking about an election template now after my supporters are here to vote in the elections?).”

Matutu is said to have wept after the disqualification and left the venue.The newly elected chairman for Masvingo, James Gumbi confirmed the incident and said he was proffering his apologies to Chamisa for the conduct showed by Matutu.

He said appropriate action was going to be taken against the advocate. Earlier Chamisa admonished Matutu for talking to the national organizer Amos Chibaya with his hands in his pocket. Matutu had to reluctantly swallow his pride and pull them out.

Sources also said that Matutu was told by Chamisa that he had no people at the elections and he was free to form his own party if he wanted. Asked for comment, Matutu said that he had since apologized to Chamisa over the incident and was ready to join the others and build the party.

The elections which were supposed to start at around 9am on Monday only started at 6am on Tuesday with the organizers taking the whole night to go through the verification process. The situation was tense with a close contest between the Gumbi camp and a camp headed by Matutu.

After his disqualification, the Matutu camp fielded Simon Mupindu against Gumbi and Gumbi won by 1040 votes to 966. The Gumbi camp then went on to win all the other positions that were available.

Below is the full list of elected officers;

PROVINCIAL COMMITTEE

Chairperson – James Gumbi

Vice chairman – Simon Ziki

Secretary – Eliam Musendekwa

Dept Secretary- James Mushonga

Treasurer – Innocent Munazu

Dept Treasurer – Emmanuel Chidaushe

Organizing Secretary – Bonface Mudzingwa

Dept organizing Secretary – Livison Chikutu.

Information and Publicity Secretary- Dereck Charamba

Dept information and Publicity Secretary – Lizzy Mahachi