Dynamos sack Lloyd Chigowe

By Staff Reporter

Dynamos have fired under-achieving coach Lloyd “Ma Blanyo” Chigowe and his assistants.

The Harare giants have lost three of the four league matches played so far.

According to reports Richard Chihoro and Edward Sadomba will take charge on an interim basis with a new coach expected to be unveiled by the end of the week.

Minnows Herentals became the latest team to pile misery on Dynamos and intensify the heat on Chigowe at Rufaro yesterday after winning 1-0.

The anger spilled outside the stadium where police had to beef up security to disperse the crowds.

Assistant coach, Murape Murape, had earlier appealed for patience from the supporters.

“Football is a game of pressure, so it’s part and parcel of the game. I think as a team we are not yet mentally strong and the confidence among the players is still low.

“It’s a new team and sometimes results might not come early. But as Dynamos we know week in and week out you have to get results and if you don’t do that obviously the supporters will go against you because they are used to winning,” said Murape.