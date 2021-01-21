‘I couldn’t have hoped for a better scenario’

It all began with a couple of cup wins over Gillingham and Millwall in the summer of 2017. His league bow came a year later when he came off the bench late on in an away win at Preston.

And as he prepares for another tricky trip to Deepdale, Andy Rinomhota is also enjoying a goal scored on his 100th appearances as a Royal in Reading’s 3-0 win over Coventry City in the English Championship football on Tuesday night!

“It was nice to make my 100th appearance cap it off with a goal. It was nice to get a win as well.

“It was a good performance from the lads — after what has been an unusually lengthy break compared to the run we’ve been having with back-to-back Saturday and Tuesday games.

“So it was pivotal that we came into the game against Coventry, started well, got on the front foot, and came away with the three points.

“They had a few chances, looked quite dangerous from set pieces early on and at times we struggled to get out.

“But with Lucas up front, you only need that one chance and you see how clinical he is. That put us on the front foot and it gave us another step up in motivation – we got to half-time, wanted to start the second half well and thankfully I was able to get on the end of a pull back and score.

“Swifty takes a lot of free kicks in training, you see the quality he has — and it was an incredible free kick to find the top corner for the third . . . with what was his last contribution to the game.

“Our first defeat of the season came at Coventry and we were hurting a lot after that. We really had to pick ourselves up after that one, because we had a little bit of a dip in form after that defeat.

“So it was important to us to put it right last night.”

Three points allowed us to gain ground on the front-runners last night, but the powerhouse midfielder knows that the next test lies just around the corner and it won’t be an easy one.

“As soon as we went back into the changing room last night, the manager got us all looking at the screen.

“He has his non-negotiables that he expects of us each game and he said not to get complacent but that we’d done well to go to the end and keep a clean sheet.

“He’s always on top of us for that, making sure we stay humble, stay switched on, don’t get carried away and stay focused on the next game.

“One game at a time. And on Sunday we have another redemption game for us – before another couple of them coming up with Bournemouth at home after that.

“The coach will get us ready for the games, we just need to work together as a team because the next run of games is going to be busy and we just need to focus on picking up more points.”

And, much like he secured victory in his first game in blue and white hoops, Andy was delighted that he marked his 100th with victory too. ReadingFC.com