Sharon Dee dumps Peter’s kids in the UK

By Esther Gomo

South African singer Sharon Dee, once married to former Zimbabwe football captain Peter Ndlovu, has told a South African paper that Ndlovu never paid up any maintenance and last year she took the kids to live with his sister in London.

The 38 year old Sharon Dee, real name Hlengiwe Dlamini has seen her star appeal fade and an attempt to switch from pop music to gospel did not go as smoothly as planned. Her marital problems with love rat Ndlovu only rubbed salt to the wounds.

The former Coventry City and Mamelodi Sundowns star, notorious for his bed hopping antics, left her in the lurch. Ndlovu now the coach of the Zimbabwe Under 23 national team is believed to have 6 children with five different women.

Speaking to the Sowetan newspaper the singer said life had been tough for her since the divorce in 2009. “Ndlovu never paid up and this resulted in my having to take my kids to live with his sister in London last year. I just could not manage and things were not looking good for me at the time,” she said.

“It’s a process this thing and I’m dealing with it through God’s help,” she says. Asked if there was a new man in her life she responded: “there’s no particular person in my life at the time being. I’m still recovering”.

Sharon told the paper that four months ago she ventured into business and is running her own clothing boutique in Springs, KwaThema in Ekurhuleni. She is also the new host and producer of a Sunday gospel show, Siyabadudula, on a radio station called Mbokodo FM in KwaZulu-Natal.