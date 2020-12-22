Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Winky D scoops Africa’s best dancehall artiste award

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

True to his dancehall Igwe name, Winky D has been validated as the King of Dancehall in Africa after he scooped the best dancehall artiste award at the 6th edition of the African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) 2020 held in New Jersey, USA on Sunday.

Winky D
Winky D who recently broke the Zimbabwean record in the number of YouTube views within 24 hours has been named the winner of the AEAUSA 2020 in the category of Best DanceHall Artist.

He was nominated along with 9 other dancehall artistes from across Africa, namely Shatta Wale, Patoranking, Stonebwoy, Prince Bright, Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Samini, Navy Kenzo and Sheebah Karungi.

Winky D’s frenemy Jah Prayzah who was nominated in the Entertainer of the Year category along with African giants could not put his hands on the gong as Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo drove away with it.

Jah Prayzah had to battle it out with Africa’s top artistes who have gained international recognition. He was nominated along with Burna Boy, Wiz Kid, Diamond Platnumz, Eddy Kenzo, Innos B, Harmonize, Rayvanny, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage.

Jah Prayzah had a difficult time convincing Zimbabweans to vote for him as they criticised him for not speaking against injustices in the country and not calling out on the government’s rule of terror.

Winky D and Jah Prayzah have not yet commented on the outcome of the award.

Full List of Winners in the 2020 AEAUSA Awards below:

  1. Best Male Artist: Diamond Platnumz
  2. Best Female Artist: Nandy
  3. Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist: Elgrande Toto
  4. Hottest Group: Sauti Sol
  5. Best Collaboration: Beyonce ft Shatta Wale – King Already
  6. Best Music Video: Burnaboy – Anybody
  7. Entertainer of the Year: Eddy Kenzo
  8. Best Dancer/Group: Fire K Stars
  9. Best DJ: DJ Sinyorita
  10. Best Francophone Artist: Soul Bangs
  11. Best Palop Male Artist: Mr Bow
  12. Best Palop Female Artist: Yasmine
  13. Best New Artist: Laycon
  14. Song of the Year: Master KG – Jerusalema
  15. Best Upcoming/Local Artist: KG
  16. Best Male Artist – Central/ West Africa: Stonebwoy
  17. Best Male Artist – East/South/North Africa: Rayvanny
  18. Best Female Artist- Central/ West Africa: Yemi Alade
  19. Best Female Artist – East/South/North Africa: Zahara
  20. Best African Comedian: Eric Omondi
  21. Best Gospel Artist: Sinach
  22. Best Blogger/ Influencer: The Hot Jem
  23. Best Dance Hall Artist: Winky D
  24. Best Host TV/ Radio: Douglas Lwanga
