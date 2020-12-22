Winky D scoops Africa’s best dancehall artiste award

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

True to his dancehall Igwe name, Winky D has been validated as the King of Dancehall in Africa after he scooped the best dancehall artiste award at the 6th edition of the African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) 2020 held in New Jersey, USA on Sunday.

Winky D who recently broke the Zimbabwean record in the number of YouTube views within 24 hours has been named the winner of the AEAUSA 2020 in the category of Best DanceHall Artist.

He was nominated along with 9 other dancehall artistes from across Africa, namely Shatta Wale, Patoranking, Stonebwoy, Prince Bright, Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Samini, Navy Kenzo and Sheebah Karungi.

Winky D’s frenemy Jah Prayzah who was nominated in the Entertainer of the Year category along with African giants could not put his hands on the gong as Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo drove away with it.

Jah Prayzah had to battle it out with Africa’s top artistes who have gained international recognition. He was nominated along with Burna Boy, Wiz Kid, Diamond Platnumz, Eddy Kenzo, Innos B, Harmonize, Rayvanny, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage.

Jah Prayzah had a difficult time convincing Zimbabweans to vote for him as they criticised him for not speaking against injustices in the country and not calling out on the government’s rule of terror.

Winky D and Jah Prayzah have not yet commented on the outcome of the award.

Full List of Winners in the 2020 AEAUSA Awards below: