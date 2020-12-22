Magistrate grants Z$5k bail to men who stole US$19k, victim fumes

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Harare Regional magistrate Judith Taruvinga granted bail of Z$ 5000 each to two men who admitted stealing US$19 427 from a local businessman, Bill Mudzimwa, who is fuming about it.

Mudzimwa narrated how the suspect, Timy Kuzhangaira and his colleague, Tererai Chakanyura the co-accused dribbled past him with US$19 427.

The two appeared in court last week and admitted that they had stolen the money. They were admitted to bail Z$5000 bail each by the deputy chief magistrate in Harare.

But in an interview with Nehanda Radio, the disgruntled victim, Mudzimwa complained about Taruvinga’s ruling citing that the men had been released but he had not recovered his money.

“So this is what happened, Timy Kuzhangaira. I used to send him to collect my money, so on one particular day as I was out of town, I sent him to collect my money.

“We were communicating to the amount of US$19 427. Instead of him submitting the money to the office, he then gave the money to one Tererai, who is co-accused.

“After they were both now in court, Timy was given bail. Now this one also is given bail. But they accepted that they have taken this money.

“So the justice system is not correct there because the Tererai party is a known criminal who has been convicted before and who is wanted on other issues similar. He has got CCU (Commercial Crimes Unit) looking for him in a case of R900 000, he is given bail on what grounds?

“The judiciary is prolonging my efforts to recover this money which I need for work.

“How do they afford to just give people bail without paying back what they owe and they have pending issues similar,” he said.

Meanwhile, the justice system in Zimbabwe is under spotlight after the recent controversial decisions made by the courts.

High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero last week granted Z$5000 bail to Musa Taj Abdul (46), a serial armed robber who was arrested in August and on the wanted list for 20 years.

Taj Abdul was arrested by police in Beitbridge on August 24 and he is accused of masterminding high profile robbery cases reminiscent of the Chidhumo-Masendeke robberies which kept the nation spellbound in the 1990s.

It has also been reported that Taj Abdul was arrested after several shootouts with the police.

However, Justice Chikowero Monday saw it fit to release him from prison on bail. Chikowero placed Taj Abdul on four bail conditions.

High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi Friday last week again made a controversial decision of granting Z$10 000 bail to Thanks Makore (56), the prime suspect in the apparent ritual murder of his seven-year-old nephew, Tapiwa Makore.