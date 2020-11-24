Tino strikes again in man-of-the-match show

Warriors forward, Tino Kadewere, is starting to show his true predatory qualities in French Ligue 1.

He scored his third league goal, in the last two matches, for Olympique Lyon to power them to a 1-0 victory over a battling Angers on Sunday night.

Kadewere struck in the 80th minute, with his goal making all the difference, to cap a man-of-the-match showing.

The victory was Lyon’s fourth, in their last five league matches, and swept them into second place on the table.

The Zimbabwean has now been involved in five goals, including four strikes and an assist, in his last five matches.

He was named man-of-the-match for his match-winning performance on Sunday.

“Whether nominally positioned, sometimes on the right, or sometimes on the left of the striker, Kadewere is, in fact, quite free in his movement and uses his pace, and his sense of positioning, to offer his teammates many possibilities,’’ Lyon said on their official website.

“Capable of receiving a cross, as against Angers, as well as breaking down an entire defence, as his second goal in the derby, the forward has shown he can do almost anything in the attacking positions.

“It’s a versatility which also allows him to foster a relationship with any of his fellow attackers, even if he has played most often alongside Memphis and Toko Ekambi.

“(On Sunday) he linked with the Dutchman and Moussa Dembele for the goal, providing the breakthrough against Angers, if it were ever needed, of his successful integration into the squad.’’

The Zimbabwean forward, who also scored for his country against African champions Algeria in an AFCON qualifier in Algiers, said what was important was that the team won the game.

“We are happy because we won, we had to move up the table, we had a very good match,’’ he said.

“We played together.

“For me, it’s going very well, I’m playing in a very good team.

“It’s wonderful, now we will do everything to continue winning.’’

Yesterday, Kadewere took time to wish Warriors super fan, Alvin “Aluvah” Zhakata, a speedy recovery, after the supporter was mugged last Friday night in Zengeza 3.

He is recuperating from injuries, sustained in the brutal attack, at Parirenyatwa Hospital. Zhakata transformed himself into a celebrity fan last year when he embarked on a gruelling road trip to Egypt to support the Warriors at the AFCON finals.

Having cemented his bond with the Warriors, through that adventure, Kadewere, in a video message yesterday, wished the super fan a speedy recovery.

“I am really sorry about the news that we are hearing. But, I want you to know that we are with you and we are supporting you all the way.

“We wish you a speedy recovery and God bless you. We will speak to you soon,” said Kadewere. Zhakata ended up receiving a special invitation from then CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, to watch the final between Senegal and Algeria in Cairo.

And yesterday representatives from Tino Kadewere Foundation also visited Zhakata, at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

They were led by Tino’s brother Pardon.

Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association organising secretary, Chris “Romario” Musekiwa, was also part of the crew who visited the hospital.

“We just heard that he was mugged and is admitted at Parirenyatwa so, as his friends and fellow cheerleaders, we visited him.

“He was in a stable condition and we wish him a speedy and full recovery.

“We are happy with what we saw.

“I think he is responding to the treatment. “We also hope and pray that the culprits who attacked him are brought to book. “We hope, and pray, each day will bring strength to our dear brother and friend, super fan Alvin “Aluvah” Zhakata.

“I think a number of clubs, Dynamos, CAPS United, Highlanders were represented,’’ said Musekiwa. The Herald