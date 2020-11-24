Jah Prayzah, Winky D show not free for all

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

The Jah Prayzah and Winky D show dubbed “Best of Both Worlds” set for next month at Rainbow Towers in Harare is not free for all as online viewers will have to pay.

While the 100 guests allowed to attend the live show in line with Covid-19 regulations are paying US$50 each, those viewing online will part with US$2 each.

Event host Kayse Connect had to clarify the issue after some fans queried the legality of holding the show during lockdown.

They sought to know if the show was free-for-all online while others complained of the US$50 which they felt was too high.

In an interview, Kayse Connect representative Elton Kurima said those who fail to be among the 100 guests will have to view online for a fee.

“The show is by public demand and we decided to host the two giants under one roof. It is not a clash, but a normal performance where they play songs on request.

“We have a guest list of 100 in line with Covid-19 regulations. We will be guided by those regulations. You will see the set-up there is social distancing for guests while masks and sanitizers are a must.

“The show will be online, but not for everyone. After paying US$2 we give you a link that will connect you to the show,” he said.

He said they partnered a local streaming company to facilitate the live performance.

“We are working with Gateway Stream and the pay per view is US$2 while those who want to access the VIP, meeting the artists live will have to part with $50.

“After paying, one can request favourite songs from the musicians. It is a different set up.” Kurima said the show will not be uploaded on YouTube.

“The show will go on as planned and it will not be streamed on YouTube. However, we will delay uploading it on YouTube,” he said. The Herald