John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

By Mkhululi Ncube

The number of pupils who have so far tested Covid-19 positive at John Tallach Secondary School in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North province has risen to 100.

Acting Matabeleland North Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Munekayi Padingani said they were first called to test five suspected cases and the results were positive.

He said by Monday, the figure had risen to 100.

“By Monday 100 pupils had tested positive with 73 have mild symptoms and 27 are asymptomatic,” he said. The Chronicle.

Comments
