No vaccination certificate, no public transport – Zim Govt says

A vaccination certificate will soon be required in order for one to board public transport, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Speaking during a post Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Mutsvangwa said government will be establishing vaccination sites at the main intra and inter-city bus termini, so as to ensure that those not vaccinated but wish to do so can have doses administered before they board the public transport.

“Please note that there will be a time when people will not be allowed to board public transport without a valid vaccination card; and the Ministry of Health and Child Care will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on the vaccination blitz of the 16-to-17 year age group in schools,” Mutsvangwa said.

Zimbabwe saw 4 031 new Covid-19 confirmed cases recorded by the Ministry of Health and Child Care on December 6, the highest daily total since the first case was seen in the country early last year.

As at 3pm December 6 there were 226 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 13 showing no symptoms, 173 showing mild to moderate symptoms, 39 showing severe symptoms and just one needing intensive care.

As at 6 December 2021, a total of 3 882 255 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 2 892 366 people had received their second dose.

Cabinet noted that the cumulative number of 1st and 2nd doses of vaccines administered during the week under review increased to 190 899 from the 148 980 administered the previous week, indicating that the total number of doses administered during the week had increased. Zim Morning Post