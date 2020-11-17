MDC Alliance clears Masotsha of alleged link with Tawanda Muchehiwa abduction

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

The opposition MDC-Alliance has cleared it’s Bulawayo Province chairlady, Tendai Masotsha of allegations that she was involved in the abduction and torture of ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu’s nephew Tawanda Muchehiwa.

Muchehiwa was abducted by suspected state security agents on 30 July 2020, the eve of the 31st July protests against corruption in government.

The organiser of the protests, Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume was arrested on the 20th of July and charged with inciting violence.

Masotsha meanwhile was accused of leading the abductors to where Muchehiwa was. Muchehiwa, a journalism student was only released after four days after a court order was sought.

The MDC Alliance through its Ad Hoc Committee made some investigations into the allegations levelled against Masotsha.

Addressing the media on Monday, about the findings of the Ad Hoc Committee Jameson Timba who was part of the team leading the investigation said there was no evidence to link Masotsha with Muchehiwa’s abduction.

The Ad Hoc committee was made up of three members, Jameson Timba, Concilia Chinanzvavana and Advocate Kucaca Phulu.

“After considering the evidence before it, the Committee concludes that there is no conclusive evidence to link Tendai Masotsha to the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa. There is no Smoking Gun.

Timba added that the main opposition had found it prudent to investigate the matter despite the fact that there had been no formal complaint against the party or it’s members by Muchehiwa’s family.

The committee however, did not verify claims that Masotsha was also abducted the same day with Muchehiwa.

“The Committee was unable to independently verify the abduction of Tendai Masotsha. The only unchallenged evidence before it was her sworn affidavit and a medical report indicating injuries sustained,” Timba said.

In May this year, MDC Alliance MP Joanah Mamombe and party youth assembly activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were abducted by suspected State security agents and released after four days with injuries on their bodies.

They were abducted from police custody after being arrested during a demonstration in Harare.

The trio had been charged with allegations of faking disappearance despite injuries on their bodies. The Timba led committee also demanded justice for the victims of the abduction.

“We also demand justice for Joanah Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri. We demand justice for Tatenda Mombeyarara. We continue to demand that the State bring back Itai Dzamara…

“The State must stop abusing the rights of citizens including journalists, lawyers and critics of the system. We demand the release of Hopewell Chin’ono,” Timba added. Nehanda Radio